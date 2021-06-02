Indians game against White Sox postponed for weather

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday was postponed because of inclement weather.

It was rescheduled for a split doubleheader on Sept. 23 with the makeup game at 1:10 p.m. and the original game at 6:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game can use their exact same ticket for the makeup game. They do not have to exchange tickets and they will not be allowed to attend the night game.

If unable to attend the Sept. 23 date, season ticket holders can swap their tickets for any game through the My Tickets Exchange program. Other fans can exchange them for one of the 13 games online only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral