Indians game against White Sox postponed for weather

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday was postponed because of inclement weather.

It was rescheduled for a split doubleheader on Sept. 23 with the makeup game at 1:10 p.m. and the original game at 6:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game can use their exact same ticket for the makeup game. They do not have to exchange tickets and they will not be allowed to attend the night game.

If unable to attend the Sept. 23 date, season ticket holders can swap their tickets for any game through the My Tickets Exchange program. Other fans can exchange them for one of the 13 games online only.