Indians fans show up big as Progressive Field reopens for full capacity

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians fans lined up early and turned out in force for Opening Day 2.0 to cheer on the Tribe as they faced the Mariners.

The game Friday night was dubbed that because only a limited number of fans were allowed at the official home opening in April, but now Progressive Field is back up to full capacity seating.

“It’s hard to put into words how we’re feeling right now,” said Curtis Danburg, Indians Vice president of communications. “Opening these gates to full capacity for the first time since September 2019 is awesome.”

Fans saw Cleveland beat Seattle 7-0.

Lauren Garvin brought her father as a Father’s Day gift, along with her two sons who had never been to an Indians game.

“This is their first game ever so we’re super excited,” Garvin said. “And to finally be getting out as a family after so much time is a relief.”

(FOX 8 photo)

Capacity seating is more than 35,000 and well over 22,000 pre-purchased tickets before game day. And there were many promotions to welcome fans back including fireworks, giveaways, discounted beers and the always popular dollar dogs.

“Dollar dog night, fireworks and a Friday, that’s why we’re here,” Matt Estep said.

Some safety protocols remain in place, including sanitizing stations and social distancing. Tickets are also mobile entry only, but masks are optional.

“Every day I was checking the weather and I saw chance of rain, and got so scared and now it lined up perfectly,” Cameron Dolson said.

The Indians hope they’ll continue to turn out for the rest of the season, not only making history, but memories.

“I hope it’s a magical night and people remember what it is to be here on a summer night come out and support the rest of the season,” Danburg said.