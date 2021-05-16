Indians fall again to the Mariners in a tough 7-3 loss

Seattle Mariners’ Mitch Haniger runs past Cleveland Indians first baseman Josh Naylor following a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit his 12th home run, Justus Sheffield picked up a win against the team that drafted him and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3.

Dylan Moore added a three-run homer off Triston McKenzie to break open a close game and give Sheffield the win in a showdown of former Cleveland first-round draft picks.

Sheffield worked out of jams in the second, fourth and sixth innings and overcame three doubles by José Ramírez for the win.

The Mariners have won two straight after a string of five losses.

The teams play each other once more today for the final game of the series at 4:10 p.m.