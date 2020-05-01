Indians’ Emmanuel Clase suspended after testing positive for performance-enhancing drug

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Indians’ pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been suspended after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

According to the team, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Friday that Clase tested positive for Boldenone which violates Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Clase was issued an 80-game suspension without pay which does not begin until the start of the 2020 regular season.

The Indians issued the following statement regarding the situation:

“We were disappointed to learn of today’s suspension of Emmanuel Clase for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing drugs from our game. We have been in contact with Emmanuel, and we will welcome him back after the discipline has been served. Per the protocol outlined by Major League Baseball’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, we will not comment further on the circumstances surrounding this announcement.”

Clase had been recovering from a muscle strain. The right hander experienced discomfort to his upper arm after a bullpen session at spring training in February. An MRI and exam revealed a moderate strain to his teres major muscle.

The Tribe acquired Clase and center fielder Delino DeShields Jr. in a deal with the Rangers that sent Corey Kluber to Texas.

