Indians cruise to 10-4 win over Orioles with plenty of homers

Cleveland Indians’ Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a ground rule double against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cesar Hernandez and Harold Ramirez homered off Baltimore ace John Means, who exited in the first inning with shoulder fatigue as the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles 10-4.

Cedric Mullins homered twice as part of his second career five-hit outing for Baltimore, which saw its three-game winning streak end.

Yu Chang also homered to help Aaron Civale tie for the major league lead in victories with eight. Means, who pitched a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5, faced only five batters.

The left-hander surrendered a leadoff homer to Hernandez and a solo drive to Ramirez with two outs. After Eddie Rosario followed with a single, Means exited.

