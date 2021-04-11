Indians complete sweep by beating Miggy-less Tigers 5-2

Cleveland Indians’ Jake Bauers watches his RBI fielders choice off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jose Urena as Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos looks on during the second inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Logan Allen recovered from a bumpy first inning to get his first win with Cleveland and the Indians completed a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers played without slugger Miguel Cabrera and he could be out for a while.

Allen found his rhythm after hitting a batter on his second pitch and walking two in the first. He hung around and allowed just one run and two hits in five innings.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Logan Allen delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Detroit Tigers’ Robbie Grossman celebrates after scoring on an RBI single by Jeimer Candelario during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Indians’ Andres Gimenez forces Detroit Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop at second base and throws to first to complete a double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes is safe at second as the ball gets away from Detroit Tigers’ Willi Castro during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injury list before the game with a biceps strain that had been affecting his swing.

Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.