Indians complete sweep by beating Miggy-less Tigers 5-2

Sports

Cleveland Indians’ Jake Bauers watches his RBI fielders choice off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jose Urena as Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos looks on during the second inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Logan Allen recovered from a bumpy first inning to get his first win with Cleveland and the Indians completed a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers played without slugger Miguel Cabrera and he could be out for a while.

Allen found his rhythm after hitting a batter on his second pitch and walking two in the first. He hung around and allowed just one run and two hits in five innings.

  • Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Logan Allen delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
  • Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
  • Detroit Tigers’ Robbie Grossman celebrates after scoring on an RBI single by Jeimer Candelario during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
  • Cleveland Indians’ Andres Gimenez forces Detroit Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop at second base and throws to first to complete a double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
  • Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes is safe at second as the ball gets away from Detroit Tigers’ Willi Castro during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injury list before the game with a biceps strain that had been affecting his swing.

Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.

