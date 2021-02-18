Indians bringing back crafty left-hander Oliver Pérez

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are bringing back reliable and crafty reliever Oliver Pérez. The 39-year-old agreed to a minor league deal with Cleveland, which also invited the left-hander to training camp.
Pérez. has spent the past three seasons with the Indians, appearing in 139 games. Pérez went 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 21 games last season while helping the Indians gain a wild-card spot.
Pérez has a 73-92 record and 4.35 ERA in 18 seasons with the Mets, Pirates, Diamondbacks, Padres, Nationals, Mariners, Astros and Indians.