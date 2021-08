FILE – In this April 1, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber looks towards first during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, in Detroit. Cleveland’s ace and the reigning AL Cy Young winner, who has been out with shoulder inflammation, was encouraged after throwing in the outfield Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, and said he wants to get back on the mound this season. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians ace Shane Bieber hasn’t given up on pitching again this season.

The reigning AL Cy Young winner has been out since early June with shoulder soreness.

He was encouraged after throwing in the outfield Friday and says he wants to get back on the mound in 2021.

Bieber began playing catch from 90 feet before moving to 60 feet.

The Indians will take a cautious approach with the 26-year-old All-Star.

He led the majors in wins, ERA and strikeouts last season.