Indians beat Pirates 5-3 in exhibition game at PNC Park

Pittsburgh (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians got their first win of the summer on Saturday night, even if it doesn’t count in the standings.

The Tribe beat the Pirates 5-3 in an Exhibition game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh (after coming back to Cleveland for spring training earlier this month, as seen in the video above). The Indians trailed 3-0 in the 8th inning when Christian Arroyo tied the game with a bases clearing double.

Yu Chang got the game-winning double in the four run eighth inning and Greg Allen added another RBI in the 9th as the Tribe came from behind for the win.

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jacob Stallings (58) scores ahead of a tag-attempt by Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the fifth inning of an exhibition baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Stallings was the second run to score on a single by Pirates’ Guillermo Heredia off Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Zach Plesac got the start for the Indians, he went five innings, gave up six hits, two runs and he struck out 6. The Indians return home Sunday for another Intrasquad game at Progressive Field. The Indians will face the Pirates in another exhibition game on Monday in Cleveland before wrapping up the exhibition slate on Wednesday night back at PNC Park.

The Indians open the 2020 season on Friday at Progressive Field against the Kansas City Royals.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: