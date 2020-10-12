Indians announce 2021 Tribe Fest is canceled

CLEVELAND (WJW)— The annual Cleveland Indians fan appreciation event, Tribe Fest, has been put on hold.

The team, whose season recently ended in heartbreaking fashion, announced today that the 2021 iteration of the winter event is now canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

“Keeping the safety and health of our fans, players and front office personnel top of mind,” the team said in a statement. “The Cleveland Indians will not be holding Tribe Fest in 2021. Our organization deeply misses the Tribe community and is hopeful to see fans back at Progressive Field next season in 2021 and bring back Tribe Fest in January 2022.”

Take a look at what happened at this year’s Tribe Fest (before the COVID-19 shutdown) below:

