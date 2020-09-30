Indians and Yankees game delayed for rain

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees was delayed because of incoming rain Wednesday evening.

The Tribe and Cy Young favorite Shane Bieber, who had just one loss this season, fell to the Bronx Bombers Tuesday night, 12-3.

Now, the Indians are in a must-win situation in the best-of-three series. They look to veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco to shut down New York’s red-hot bats.

Game 3 will be Thursday at 7:08 p.m. with Zach Plesac taking the mound for Cleveland, if necessary.

