Indians activate catcher Roberto Perez, sidelined since early May

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians’ Roberto Perez hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning in a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, in Cleveland. The Indians got back one of their key missing pieces Saturday, July 3, 2021, activating catcher Pérez from the injured list. A two-time Gold Glove winner, Pérez has been out since undergoing surgery on his right index finger in May. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians got back one of their key missing pieces, activating catcher Roberto Pérez from the injured list.

A two-time Gold Glove winner, Pérez has been out since undergoing surgery on his right index finger in May. Pérez initially got hurt when he got crossed up on a pitch in an April 13 game in Chicago.

Pérez continued to try and play with the injury, but it wasn’t healing and he needed an operation. Pérez was active for Saturday night’s game against Houston and was set to catch on Sunday.

With Pérez coming back, the Indians designated backup catcher René Rivera for assignment.