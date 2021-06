Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians ace Shane Bieber had been bothered by irritation in his right shoulder for most of the season. But when the pain hit a different area of his upper arm, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner knew it was time to stop.

Bieber, who is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts, was put on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained muscle.

He won’t be permitted to throw a baseball for at least two weeks. It was his first career stint on the inured list.