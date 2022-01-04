‘I’m pretty damn beat up’: Baker Mayfield talks about last game of the season after loss to Steelers

(WJW)– The Cleveland Browns went into Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers knowing they weren’t going to the playoffs.

But, Baker Mayfield said he fought to win the whole time.

“I’m a fighter. If anybody ever questions how much I want it, just turn on this tape. It wasn’t pretty, but I kept going and kept swinging. That’s who I am and who I’ll continue to be,” Mayfield said during a press conference following the team’s 26-14 loss to the Steelers.

As for the future and the final game of the season this Sunday: Baker said it will be a discussion with his agent and his family on whether or not he’ll play.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 03: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

“Now it’s time for me to start looking at what’s in the best interest for me and my health… right now, I’m pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you. There’s no way around it.”

During the press conference, Baker said he has made the decision to have surgery, but doesn’t yet know when it will happen. “I am going to have surgery and get this shoulder fixed and be able to come back next year at 100 percent.”

The Browns (7-9) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) this Sunday, Jan. 9 at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. The game airs on FOX 8.