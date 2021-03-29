‘I’m OK’: Stipe takes to Instagram for first time following UFC heavyweight title loss

**Watch Above: Stipe Miocic speaks with FOX 8 last August.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following a devastating loss Saturday night for the UFC heavyweight title, Cleveland’s own Stipe Miocic took to social media for the first time today.

Miocic started off his Instagram post by telling fans that, despite a less than graceful fall that knocked him out during the match, “I’m OK.” He also apologized to fans for, as he said, letting them down. Still, the champion remained hopeful.

“You can’t win them all,” he said in the post. “And it’s important to understand that losing is just as much a part of sports (and life) as winning.”

He went on to congratulate winner Francis Ngannou, telling him to bask in the moment. And then ended with his immediate plans for the future.

“For now, I’m going to enjoy the down time, spend some time with my family, and welcome our son into the world this summer… stay tuned, God bless,” Miocic said.

Find the whole Instagram post below:

Just posted a photo https://t.co/vxLQZ5zbZl — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) March 29, 2021