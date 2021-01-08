‘I’m not going to be surprised if the Browns win on Sunday’: Former Cleveland player reveals his predictions on Browns playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – After the high of making it to the first round of the playoffs, the Cleveland Browns and their fans have had a week of bad news.

Following Victory Monday celebrations, the hits started coming.

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be with the team on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Two other coaches and two other players also tested positive.

The Browns Tuesday afternoon confirmed Pro Bowler G Joel Bitonio and WR KhaDarel Hodge are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns practice facility was closed the same day for contact tracing.

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns placed safety Ronnie Harrison on the COVID-19 list.

But the Browns certainly know what it’s like to have the odds stacked against them.

Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt says these things may matter less than you think.

“It’s going to be something they haven’t done before that they’ll have to adjust to,” he said on FOX 8 Friday morning.

“But the plays haven’t changed.”

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will play call. Special teams coach Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach.

“It really doesn’t matter who the head coach is on Sunday. They know how we play, they know our identity,” Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s not my team, it’s the Cleveland Browns. We established that identity in the spring.”

Pruitt gave FOX 8 the player’s perspective.

“I think once they get into the game they’ll be fine,” Pruitt said.

“The QB will have a choice of the best plays in that situation.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday that fans would not be allowed at Heinz Field because they did not receive permission from state leadership due to coronavirus and restrictions on mass gatherings.

Pruitt says that likely won’t affect the Browns in a negative way.

“The fans were always effective when they were so loud,” he shared.

“When it gets down to just the football, nothing really changes,” Pruitt continued.

He says despite not being able to practice at the team facility, he expects quarterback Baker Mayfield to be successful.

“He’s thrown the ball enough, and we probably haven’t seen it, but I’m sure he’s throwing footballs somewhere,” he said.

“You got a chance every time you walk on the field,” Pruitt said.

“They won 11 games. They earned the opportunity to play.”

His predictions for Sunday?

“They can beat Pittsburgh like anyone else can beat Pittsburgh.”

“I’m not going to be surprised if the Browns win on Sunday. I’m not going to be surprised if they lose. I think they got a 50-50 chance.”

Kickoff Sunday is 8:15 p.m.