CLEVELAND (WJW) — As part of the Cleveland Cavaliers media day Monday, President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman addressed his highly-publicized OVI arrest from last month.

“I feel awful about the distraction that this incident has caused our organization and team,” Altman told reporters.

He also said he’d expressed similar sentiments to those involved with the team.

“Those conversations remain internal and personal and this one was the same,” he said. “I am not going to go into specifics or details regarding the incident.”

Altman was pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 15 on Cleveland’s Shoreway. Trooper footage obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team shows Altman did attempt to talk his way out of the arrest.

WJW photo

OSHP reported Altman would not take a breathalyzer test during the traffic stop and that he was charged with operating a vehicle impaired and a marked lanes violation.

Altman has since pleaded not guilty in the incident.

Monday, the executive also went on to talk about the disappointment of last season, not making it further along into the playoffs.

Despite getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs, Koby Altman calls last season a success. #Cavs have increased their win totals from 22 wins to 44 to 51 last year. But Koby added the postseason outcome was disappointing and “left a sour taste in our mouths.”@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 2, 2023

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season begins Oct. 25, with their first home game taking place Oct. 27 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.