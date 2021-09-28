‘I am a Browns fan’: Akron’s own LeBron James talks hometown team, past NFL offers

**Related Video Above: LeBron James holds a film screening of “Space Jam” in Akron this summer**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Akron-born LeBron James admits he grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan.

In his own defense, the Cleveland Browns did not exist for some years of his childhood, and, hey, the Cowboys of the 1990s were good. It was obviously easy to be a fan.

Now, with the Browns at 2-1 on the season and hope for another playoff berth in the air, the current Laker wants to set the record straight. Going on the Manning brothers’ ESPN “Manningcast” Monday night, he made it clear where his allegiances lie.

“I’m a hometown guy, I’m a Browns fan,” James reportedly told Eli and Peyton as the Cowboys took on the Philadelphia Eagles during Monday Night Football. “I grew up a Cowboys fan, but I’m with the Browns, I think they are going to be really good this year, I’m excited.”

James has tweeted about the Browns during some of its matchups this season, but also is quick to tweet out when opponents do their jobs well (ie: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes) — showing perhaps above all else, James is a fan of athletes.

During the Monday Night Football “Manningcast,” LeBron, a high school football star as well, also let loose that in 2011 he was courted by two NFL teams:

"I still got the jersey too, that Jerry [Jones] and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."



Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks 😳 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/boMLsl4Jes — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2021

The Browns take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m.