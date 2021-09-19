Hungry for first win, Browns take on Texans in season home opener

**As seen last week, Browns fans are more than a little excited about the new season.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With perhaps their biggest test of the season in the rear-view mirror, the Cleveland Browns enter Week 2 of the season in an all too familiar spot, down 0-1 to start the year.

“We have to do better, there are no moral victories, this goes down as a loss, we have to do better, we have to play better, we have to finish better,” said Browns center JC Tretter of last week’s game.

Finish, that was the key word this week for the Browns as they got ready for the Houston Texans. Cleveland could not finish off the Chiefs last week despite being up 22-10 at the half.

“Guys just have to do their job, we have to take the ball away, we failed to do that in this game,” said defensive back Denzel Ward. “But we have to find a way to take the ball away in the next game and put our offense in a better position.”

The Browns opened as 12-point favorites against the Houston Texans who come to town with a 1-0 record.

“You know you’re going to have to play a 60-minute game, all these plays matter, one through 65, or however many plays you get, so we are going to have to be able to play clean football, for 60 minutes,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

And when the going gets tough, like it did against the Chiefs, the tough must get going, it’s a lesson the Browns feel they’ve learned from last week’s game.

“We have to be a resilient bunch, and these 60 minutes games, something is going to happen that doesn’t go your way and you have to respond to it,” Stefanski said. “And I think we have the right guys in this building that will respond when something happens in those games.”

The Browns are hungry for that first win, they are ready to come home, and they are ready to be back with all of you at FirstEnergy Stadium where they went 6-2 a year ago.

“It’s exciting” Ward said. “It’s part of the game, a game we’ve been playing since we were little kids, having the stadiums packed and it was fun to be able to play in front of all those fans and we’re looking forward to this home game and having all our fans back.”

The Browns beat the Texans last year in Cleveland in November 10-7 with Deshaun Watson under center. Former Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor will get the start later today for the Texans.

The Browns have ruled WR Odell Beckham Jr. and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard out for Sunday’s game. Offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. is listed as questionable. Defensive back Grant Delpit is expected to make his Browns debut vs. Texans.