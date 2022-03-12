‘Huge blessing’: Browns surprise one family with $50K sweepstakes prize

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — One family got a big surprise Saturday at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea.

Long-time Browns fan Bryan Stork believed his family was only coming up for an exclusive tour as part of the “Dedicated Dawg” sweepstakes he’d entered. But when he and his two kids arrived in the team locker room they were told they’d actually won the grand prize of $50,000, which can go toward a new “fan cave” in their home.

Adding to the surprise: Stork’s wife Lisa came in from New Jersey, where she’s stationed with the Air National Guard, for the occasion.

WJW photo

The Browns’ Wyatt Teller was on hand to give the Stork family the big check.

The Stork’s currently live in Columbus but say being a Browns fan runs deep.

“This is really great opportunity to come and I was looking forward to seeing the facility and I had no idea all this was behind the scenes waiting for us,” Bryan told reporters. “It’s just such a huge blessing.”

The sweepstakes was run by CrossCountry Mortgage along with the Browns and included all sorts of prizes all totaling up to $90,000.