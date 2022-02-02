Hue Jackson’s Foundation executive director says she has proof Browns paid Jackson, others to tank

Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns on the sidelines before the start of the gaime against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The executive director of the Hue Jackson Foundation told the Fox 8 I-Team Wednesday that she stands by the tweets she posted on her personal Twitter account alleging the Browns paid former coach Hue Jackson and others to tank during two NFL seasons, in 2016 and 2017.

During those two seasons, the Browns won one game.

Earlier this week, Jackson, who is now the coach of the Grambling State Tigers, responded to the allegations on Twitter , “It won’t stay hidden much longer. It can’t. What’s crazy is I tried to tell you all yet you didn’t want to listen because of all the losing involved.”

The Browns have denied the allegations. They released the following statement to FOX 8,

“The recent comments by Hue Jackson and his representatives relating to his tenure as our head coach are completely fabricated. Any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false.”

In one of Kimberly Diemert’s tweets, she says the NFL and the NFL commissioner know about the, “#TANK and paying coaches and execs to do it.”

“I have all the proof and all the documents,” Diemert told the I-TEAM. When asked if she could share the documents with us, she said she is not releasing them now but will in the future.

The tweet also said the three Browns executives and Jackson were also paid to TANK and that they “chose the #blackcoach to be the fall guy.”

“This is real, it’s the truth,” Diemert said. “My tweets are the truth. I made them and I stand by them.”

She also posted a couple of pages of stipulated confidentiality and protective agreement and order on her Twitter account and gave Fox 8 permission to use it.

The order lists Hue Jackson as the claimant and the Cleveland Browns Football Company LLC as the respondent. She says he was bound by a “gag order.” The entire order is not posted.

Hue Jackson went 3-36-1 during his time as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. He was fired back in 2018 after a little more than two seasons.