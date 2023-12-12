**Related Video Above: Guardians introduce new manager Stephen Vogt.**
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WJW) — It’s time to start thinking about baseball season, the Cleveland Guardians announced Tuesday. The team said spring break tickets are going on sale this week, all with the holiday season in mind.
Fans can nab single tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m. online only at CLEGuardians.com/Spring.
This is Cleveland’s 16th season in Goodyear, Arizona, and is going to be the first one with Stephen Vogt at the helm, after Terry “Tito” Franco retired at the end of last season.
Here’s a look at the Guardians’ spring break schedule, directly from the team (bold text signifies a home game):
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME (ET)
|Saturday
|Feb. 24
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|3:05
|Sunday
|Feb. 25
|Seattle
|Peoria
|3:10
|Monday
|Feb. 26
|San Diego
|Peoria
|3:10
|Tuesday
|Feb. 27
|Oakland
|Goodyear
|3:05
|Wednesday
|Feb. 28
|Arizona
|Goodyear
|3:05
|Thursday
|Feb. 29
|Los Angeles-AL
|Tempe
|3:10
|8Friday
|March 1
|Los Angeles-NL
|Glendale
|8:05
|Saturday
|March 2
|Kansas City
|Goodyear
|3:05
|Sunday
|March 3
|@Chicago-NL
|Sloan (SS)
|3:05
|Sunday
|March 3
|San Francisco
|Goodyear (SS)
|3:05
|Monday
|March 4
|OFF DAY
|Tuesday
|March 5
|Seattle
|Goodyear
|3:05
|Wednesday
|March 6
|Milwaukee
|Phoenix
|3:10
|Thursday
|March 7
|Oakland
|Mesa
|3:05
|Friday
|March 8
|Chicago-AL
|Goodyear
|3:05
|Saturday
|March 9
|Los Angeles-AL
|Goodyear
|3:05
|Sunday
|March 10
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|4:05
|Monday
|March 11
|Los Angeles-NL
|Goodyear
|4:05
|Tuesday
|March 12
|Texas
|Surprise
|4:05
|Wednesday
|March 13
|Chicago-NL
|Goodyear
|4:05
|Thursday
|March 14
|Colorado
|Goodyear
|4:05
|Friday
|March 15
|Kansas City
|Surprise
|4:05
|Saturday
|March 16
|San Francisco
|Scottsdale
|4:05
|Sunday
|March 17
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|4:05
|Monday
|March 18
|Chicago-AL
|Glendale
|4:05
|Tuesday
|March 19
|Milwaukee
|Goodyear (SS)
|4:05
|Tuesday
|March 19
|Colorado
|Salt River (SS)
|4:10
|Wednesday
|March 20
|OFF DAY
|Thursday
|March 21
|Kansas City
|Goodyear
|4:05
|Friday
|March 22
|Texas
|Goodyear
|4:05
|Saturday
|March 23
|Arizona
|Salt River
|4:10
|Sunday
|March 24
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|4:05
|Monday
|March 25
|Arizona
|Chase Field
|9:40
|Tuesday
|March 26
|Arizona
|Chase Field
|3:40
Of course, while spring break is important for players to shake off the rust, it’s not until the real season begins that games begin to actually count.
The Guardians start the 2024 season on the road, with their home opener scheduled for Monday, April 8, against the Chicago White Sox, barring any snow.
Those looking for group tickets and other plans can call 623-882-3130 for more information starting Friday as well.