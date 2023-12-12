**Related Video Above: Guardians introduce new manager Stephen Vogt.**

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WJW) — It’s time to start thinking about baseball season, the Cleveland Guardians announced Tuesday. The team said spring break tickets are going on sale this week, all with the holiday season in mind.

Fans can nab single tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m. online only at CLEGuardians.com/Spring.

This is Cleveland’s 16th season in Goodyear, Arizona, and is going to be the first one with Stephen Vogt at the helm, after Terry “Tito” Franco retired at the end of last season.

Here’s a look at the Guardians’ spring break schedule, directly from the team (bold text signifies a home game):

DAYDATEOPPONENTLOCATIONTIME (ET)
SaturdayFeb. 24CincinnatiGoodyear3:05
SundayFeb. 25SeattlePeoria3:10
MondayFeb. 26San DiegoPeoria3:10
TuesdayFeb. 27OaklandGoodyear3:05
WednesdayFeb. 28ArizonaGoodyear3:05
ThursdayFeb. 29Los Angeles-ALTempe3:10
8FridayMarch 1Los Angeles-NLGlendale8:05
SaturdayMarch 2Kansas CityGoodyear3:05
SundayMarch 3@Chicago-NLSloan (SS)3:05
SundayMarch 3San FranciscoGoodyear (SS)3:05
MondayMarch 4OFF DAY  
TuesdayMarch 5SeattleGoodyear3:05
WednesdayMarch 6MilwaukeePhoenix3:10
ThursdayMarch 7OaklandMesa3:05
FridayMarch 8Chicago-ALGoodyear3:05
SaturdayMarch 9Los Angeles-ALGoodyear3:05
SundayMarch 10CincinnatiGoodyear4:05
MondayMarch 11Los Angeles-NLGoodyear4:05
TuesdayMarch 12TexasSurprise4:05
WednesdayMarch 13Chicago-NLGoodyear4:05
ThursdayMarch 14ColoradoGoodyear4:05
FridayMarch 15Kansas CitySurprise4:05
SaturdayMarch 16San FranciscoScottsdale4:05
SundayMarch 17CincinnatiGoodyear4:05
MondayMarch 18Chicago-ALGlendale4:05
TuesdayMarch 19MilwaukeeGoodyear (SS)4:05
TuesdayMarch 19ColoradoSalt River (SS)4:10
WednesdayMarch 20OFF DAY  
ThursdayMarch 21Kansas CityGoodyear4:05
FridayMarch 22TexasGoodyear4:05
SaturdayMarch 23ArizonaSalt River4:10
SundayMarch 24CincinnatiGoodyear4:05
MondayMarch 25ArizonaChase Field9:40
TuesdayMarch 26ArizonaChase Field3:40

Of course, while spring break is important for players to shake off the rust, it’s not until the real season begins that games begin to actually count.

The Guardians start the 2024 season on the road, with their home opener scheduled for Monday, April 8, against the Chicago White Sox, barring any snow.

Those looking for group tickets and other plans can call 623-882-3130 for more information starting Friday as well.