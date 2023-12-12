**Related Video Above: Guardians introduce new manager Stephen Vogt.**

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WJW) — It’s time to start thinking about baseball season, the Cleveland Guardians announced Tuesday. The team said spring break tickets are going on sale this week, all with the holiday season in mind.

Fans can nab single tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m. online only at CLEGuardians.com/Spring.

This is Cleveland’s 16th season in Goodyear, Arizona, and is going to be the first one with Stephen Vogt at the helm, after Terry “Tito” Franco retired at the end of last season.

Here’s a look at the Guardians’ spring break schedule, directly from the team (bold text signifies a home game):

DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (ET) Saturday Feb. 24 Cincinnati Goodyear 3:05 Sunday Feb. 25 Seattle Peoria 3:10 Monday Feb. 26 San Diego Peoria 3:10 Tuesday Feb. 27 Oakland Goodyear 3:05 Wednesday Feb. 28 Arizona Goodyear 3:05 Thursday Feb. 29 Los Angeles-AL Tempe 3:10 8Friday March 1 Los Angeles-NL Glendale 8:05 Saturday March 2 Kansas City Goodyear 3:05 Sunday March 3 @Chicago-NL Sloan (SS) 3:05 Sunday March 3 San Francisco Goodyear (SS) 3:05 Monday March 4 OFF DAY Tuesday March 5 Seattle Goodyear 3:05 Wednesday March 6 Milwaukee Phoenix 3:10 Thursday March 7 Oakland Mesa 3:05 Friday March 8 Chicago-AL Goodyear 3:05 Saturday March 9 Los Angeles-AL Goodyear 3:05 Sunday March 10 Cincinnati Goodyear 4:05 Monday March 11 Los Angeles-NL Goodyear 4:05 Tuesday March 12 Texas Surprise 4:05 Wednesday March 13 Chicago-NL Goodyear 4:05 Thursday March 14 Colorado Goodyear 4:05 Friday March 15 Kansas City Surprise 4:05 Saturday March 16 San Francisco Scottsdale 4:05 Sunday March 17 Cincinnati Goodyear 4:05 Monday March 18 Chicago-AL Glendale 4:05 Tuesday March 19 Milwaukee Goodyear (SS) 4:05 Tuesday March 19 Colorado Salt River (SS) 4:10 Wednesday March 20 OFF DAY Thursday March 21 Kansas City Goodyear 4:05 Friday March 22 Texas Goodyear 4:05 Saturday March 23 Arizona Salt River 4:10 Sunday March 24 Cincinnati Goodyear 4:05 Monday March 25 Arizona Chase Field 9:40 Tuesday March 26 Arizona Chase Field 3:40

Of course, while spring break is important for players to shake off the rust, it’s not until the real season begins that games begin to actually count.

The Guardians start the 2024 season on the road, with their home opener scheduled for Monday, April 8, against the Chicago White Sox, barring any snow.

Those looking for group tickets and other plans can call 623-882-3130 for more information starting Friday as well.