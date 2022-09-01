CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Guardians want to pack the ballpark for the weekend series against Seattle, and for the rest of their season.

This means fans can score a homerun on ticket prices.

Here are the deals:

$11 Ticket Flash Sale:

Fans can get $11 Upper Box and Upper Reserved tickets for Saturday, September 3 against the Mariners. This offer is only available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, September 2 and while supplies last. Click here to get those tickets.

Expanded College Student Offer :

The Guardians are expanding their College Student Offer to include Friday and Saturday games for the final stretch of the 2022 season. All college students who are registered with Student Beans can purchase $10 Upper Bleacher or Upper Reserved tickets for any remaining home game at Progressive Field. Tickets are limited to 8 tickets per game & transaction and cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.

This expanded offer adds the following dates to the College Student Offer:

September 2 vs. Seattle

September 3 vs. Seattle

September 16 vs. Minnesota

September 17 vs. Minnesota (2 games)

September 30 vs. Kansas City

October 1 vs. Kansas City

Expanded Family Value Pack

The Family Value Pack will expand from all Sunday games to include all Saturday games in the final month of the year.

Families can get four tickets and $40 to spend on merchandise or concessions – for $80 (plus fees).

Fans who need more than four tickets can add up to four additional tickets for $20 a ticket with each additional ticket including $10 of loaded value. All seats are located in the Family Deck.

The expanded offer adds the following dates for the Family Value Pack:

September 3 vs. Seattle

September 17 vs. Minnesota (2 games)

October 1 vs. Kansas City

Fans can take advantage of all of these single-game offers here.