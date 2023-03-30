CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a hurdle that Cleveland has been striving to rise above for years – 25 years, that is, since the Cavaliers were in the playoffs without LeBron James and five years since the kid from Akron donned a Cavs jersey.

But now that the “Wine and Gold” have fought their way into Round 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, it’s time to talk ticket sales.

Tickets go on sale for the Cavs first two Round 1 home games as follows:

Members of Cavs United Thursday, April 6 at 8 a.m.

Fans with Cavs United profile Thursday, April 6 at Noon

General Public Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase your tickets here.

For Playoff Priority, members of Cavs United and any fans signed up for a free Cavs United profile have a first-come, first-served opportunity to purchase from a very limited number of available single game tickets for playoff home games, with a six ticket limit per transaction.

Here’s how to get Playoff Priority:

Option 1: This is the best way to secure individual game playoff tickets for Cavs 2023 NBA Playoff home games, the team says. Purchase a Cavs United membership package for the 2023-24 season. You can enroll here.

package for the 2023-24 season. You can enroll here. Option 2: Fans who sign up to create a free Cavs United profile, here, will have priority access to purchase remaining single game tickets for Cavs home games during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Once a profile is created at least 24 hours prior to Game 1 of each round, you’ll get an email with instructions on how to purchase tickets.

The best of seven series is a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with four possible home games in the first round that will be designated as Games A-D. Games A and B will be the first two games of Round 1. Tickets for Games C and D will be made available if necessary.

Fans in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse “Let ‘Em Know,” with 38 consecutive sellouts this season to date.

The team reminds fans that there is a “very limited number of available single game tickets” for all Cavs 2023 Playoff home games.

For all updated playoff information, visit the Cavs website here or follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The NBA will announce specific game dates and times shortly after the regular season is over on April 9.

The 2023 Playoffs tip off on April 15.