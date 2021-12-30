How the Browns can still make the playoffs

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns‘ chances of making the playoffs are existent, but very slim.

FiveThirtyEight puts the odds at 11% while New York Times estimates it at 13%. The NYT also gives the Browns a 13% chance of winning the division.

So we’re saying there’s a chance as the Browns prepare to end the season against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, then the Bengals in Cleveland.

Here’s what needs to happen for the Browns to make the playoffs:

Cleveland wins final two games.

Cincinnati loses final two games.

Baltimore loses one of its final two games.

Pittsburgh loses one of its final two games.

The Browns and Steelers kick off at 8:15 p.m. Monday from Heinz Field.