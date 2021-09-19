How Cleveland Browns fans can score free Arby’s fries on Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — What are the best kind of fries? Free ones, clearly.

And the Cleveland Browns helped their fans score free Arby’s crinkle cut or curly fries just by the defense doing their jobs well Sunday afternoon and getting an interception

The team confirmed the fast food promotion on its Twitter.

All you need to do to score your free fry is mention the interception. Limit one fry per guest.

The free fry opportunity only applies to Monday, the day following the game. Fans can find all participating locations right here.

