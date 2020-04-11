‘Home with Hammy’: Tribe announcer Tom Hamilton will call your home videos

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Missing sports? Well, Cleveland Indians announcer Tom Hamilton wants to bring some excitement to your household.

The Tribe announced on Friday that Hamilton will be starting a new segment called “Home with Hammy” in which he will call your home videos.

The videos must be 20 to 40 seconds long and should feature footage of you, your child(ren), pet, or other beloved family member making a play.

Those interested in participating can submit the highlights they want to be narrated on Facebook or by replying to this tweet. Indians fans are asked to include their name, age, and city, state.

Hammy even called a video of our own Lou Maglio properly washing his hands to fight against the spread of germs during the coronavirus pandemic. Check it out in the video above.

Have you ever wondered what it would sound like to have Hammy call your play?



Welcome to "Home With Hammy," where Tom could narrate a video sent in by you!



– Reply to this Tweet with #OurTribe and a video of you, your child, etc. making a play

– Name

– Age

– City, state pic.twitter.com/IRXgib9u3H — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 10, 2020