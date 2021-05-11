History-making college golfer bringing special skills invitational to Ohio

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WJW)– Amy Bockerstette made history this week in Florida.

“It was fun, I’m having a good time,” said the 22-year-old via telephone on Tuesday.

Bockerstette is the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a college championship event.

“Golf is great, it’s awesome, come play, it’s fun,” she told FOX 8.

Bockerstette is from Arizona and became a viral sensation when she played the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale with PGA Tour player Gary Woodland before the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. She will be coming to Ohio in June as part of her I Got This Foundation.

“The idea was we wanted to pay it forward. We wanted to take Amy’s great fortune and sort of what she came to represent to the Down syndrome community, and help others achieve things like she’s achieved,” said her dad, Joe.

The I Got This Foundation provides golf instruction and playing opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The foundation will hold the Special Skills Golf Invitational at Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Powell on June 1.

“We feel like one of the missing elements is just good solid, instruction and playing opportunities for folks where they can start to develop golf skills,” said Joe via telephone from Florida, where he is watching his daughter compete.



Bockerstette made history two years ago when she joined the Paradise Valley Community College golf team, becoming the first person with Down syndrome to earn an athletic scholarship.