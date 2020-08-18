Fall sports in Ohio: Gov. DeWine expected to leave decisions up to parents, schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Tuesday afternoon athletes, parents, and schools will finally learn what will be allowed for fall sports in Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine had continually told residents over the summer that their actions would determine whether kids returned to school and played sports.

While the governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health released guidelines for training and practice, whether the state was going to issue a mandate that might cancel the fall sports season remained unclear.

Cuyahoga County’s health department advised against fall sports due to coronavirus.

Summit County Public Health linked hundreds of cases to kids under 19, specifically investigating multiple outbreaks linked to sports practice.

Erie County’s health department said schools should start remotely, but that sports should follow the governor’s decision, despite linking cases to 16 school-sponsored sports events.

While many have criticized the governor for making decisions at the state level on the coronavirus, the confusion over whether sports would be played at all seemed like it needed a word from the governor so athletes, parents, and districts could make plans.

Thursday, Ohio residents got the first indication that sports would not be canceled at the state level.

Gov. DeWine said his team had been working with the Ohio Athletic Association High School Athletic Association, saying they will provide guidelines to make it as safe as possible.

The governor made it clear that his role would be limited outside of those safety guidelines.

“This is a decision that’s going to be made by parents. This is a decision that will be made by schools,” Gov. DeWine said.

The governor did say the fans would be restricted, so although there will be players on the field and family members may be allowed, the typical Friday night football community celebration will likely not be happening this fall.

“We want the athletes to compete. We want the young people to have their season,” DeWine said.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. to reveal those plans.

FOX8.com will carry that announcement live.