High school football returns with fans

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– High school football kicked off Thursday night in Akron with defending Division II state champion Archbishop Hoban battling Columbus Bishop Sycamore.

“It’s great. We all know COVID isn’t over, but we get to see fans that aren’t just parents,” said Tim Tyrrell, head coach.

Last season, high school sports had limited capacity. This season, the stands were full of spectators at Dowed Field.

“There are students here. It’s the first time in over a year,” Tyrrell said.

School administrators said they are cautiously optimistic to the start of the school year despite COVID cases rising across Northeast Ohio.

“It’s still a little different. But for the most part, it feels back to normal to us,” said De’maun Baker, spectator.

Because for many, it’s been almost a two-year wait for the return of Friday night football and the early school year traditions that go along with it.

“We are really excited to play high school football for what it’s about: a community thing,” Tyrrell said.

The rest of the area teams will begin their seasons Friday night.