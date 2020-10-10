High school football playoffs end before they begin for two local schools due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJWJ) — The road to the high school football state championship is never an easy one and this year, it may be even tougher. Not only are teams facing each other for the right to advance, but they’re also facing the toughest competitor, COVID-19.

“We are doing everything we can from following the protocols and the guidelines that have been set before us but there are so many things that are out of our control,” said Keith Waesch, Rootstown High School athletic director.

Orange High School was scheduled to play Lake Catholic on Saturday night in the first round of the Division IV playoffs, but after a player on the Cougar football team tested positive for COVID-19 a week earlier, Orange High School officials decided on Thursday that they were not going to play Saturday night meaning they would forfeit the game and end their playoff run before it even began.

“To have to tell our student-athletes, hey, you have done everything right, but you’re still not getting the opportunity to play, that was an extremely hard thing to do,” said Katie Hine, the district director of athletics for Orange City Schools.

It is a similar story in Rootstown where the Rovers were scheduled to play Harrison Central in a Division V playoff game. The Rovers had to forfeit their game after one of their players tested positive last weekend with COVID-19.

“This could have affected anyone within our program, it just happened to be a bad time, the week of the playoffs,” Waesch said.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has unique rules for the 2020 postseason, the new rules means the season does not end for either Rootstown or Orange, they can continue to play exhibition games until the middle of November if they wish as long as they don’t exceed 10 regular season games.

“Ironically, I made this comment to several people within our District back in early August that if everyone is going to make the playoffs I felt their could be programs that tested positive when the playoffs arrived,” Waesch said. “Unfortunately, I was speaking of our own school district.”

Whoever wins a state title this year in high school football will certainly have earned it in more ways than one.

The Willoughby-Eastlake School District announced on Saturday that there were exposures to COVID-19 at Longfellow and Jefferson Elementary Schools and all that the district was suspending all extra-curricular activities.

No word on what impact this could have on the Willoughby South and Benedictine playoff game scheduled for next week.

