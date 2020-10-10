High-powered Browns take on stingy Colts in showcase game

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns might be for real. The Colts, too. We could find out on Sunday, when Indianapolis visits Cleveland.

Both are 3-1, winners of three in a row, and carrying questions about the teams they have beaten.

The Browns were pummeled by Baltimore before defeating Cincinnati, Washington and Dallas, combined records 3-8-1.

Indy lost badly at Jacksonville, which since has dropped three in a row, and then defeated Minnesota, the Jets and Chicago, combined record 4-8 headed into Week 5.

