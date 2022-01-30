Here’s who’s playing this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

This combination of photos shows, from left, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Eminem who will perform for the first time together on stage at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WJW) — Last year, viewers were blinded by the light of one artist during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. This year, they’re getting five superstars at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Bringing a legendary group of hip-hop stars together, the 2022 halftime show is focusing in on the talents of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre.

FILE – Eminem and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar performs at Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Pepsi, who sponsors the halftime show, is calling this highly-anticipated performance possibly “the greatest 12 minutes in music entertainment the world has ever seen.” And that’s saying a lot, as recent years have touted big name talent like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars.

Millions of viewers tune in to catch the halftime performance each year, and you can catch a preview of this year’s epic grouping on YouTube.

Super Bowl LVI is all set for Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.