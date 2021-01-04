Here’s who the Cleveland Browns are officially set to play next season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The finalized list of the Cleveland Browns’ 2021 opponents was released today.

And along with the usual suspects from the team’s own division, the Browns are set to play those in the NFC North and AFC West. The Patriots and the Texans, both of whom also placed third in their divisions, are the Browns’ two flex game opponents for next season.

The team’s home games include:

Steelers

Ravens

Bengals

Raiders

Broncos

Lions

Bears

Texans

The team’s away games include:

Steelers

Ravens

Bengals

Chiefs

Chargers

Packers

Vikings

Patriots

Exact dates and times are not yet known for each game.

