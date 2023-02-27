[Watch prior Browns coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns will play at FirstEnergy Stadium for nine of the 17 games in the 2023 regular season.

The Browns have been 16-9 at home since coach Kevin Stefanski took over in 2020, according to a Monday news release — the fifth-best home winning percentage in the AFC.

All the Browns’ regular season home games sold out in each of the last four seasons, and the number of season ticketholders each season each year was also maxed out.

The vast majority of those season ticketholders have renewed each year. There are more than 8,000 deposits for season tickets heading into the 2023 season. New accounts will be accommodated later in this offseason, according to the release.

To place a wait list deposit, call 440-824-3434, visit the team’s website or use the Browns Mobile App. Deposits start at $100, which go toward the final purchase.

Season ticket pricing

Season tickets start at $60 per game, a $5 increase from 2022, according to a Monday news release. Depending on where you buy tickets, prices are going up $5 to $10:

Tickets for about 40% of the stadium’s seating are going up $5 per game

About 70% will go up no more than $10 per game

Nearly half of non-club and non-premium locations, including most of the upper bowl, will increase $5 per game

Nearly 80% of non-premium seats will go up $10 or less per game

“The Browns’ average season ticket price will remain among the most affordable of all NFL teams next season,” reads the release. “While the 2023 NFL average-ticket-price rankings are still to be determined, the Browns expect their pricing to once again rank in the bottom half of the league. The team was in the bottom-third for average ticket price each of the past 11 years, including six seasons among the bottom three NFL teams (30th or lower).”

Single-game ticket prices will vary in price and preseason tickets will still be “well below the average full-season per game ticket price,” reads the release.

The Browns’ 2023 home opponents

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

New York Jets (7-10)

Tennessee Titans (7-10)

San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

Chicago Bears (3-14)