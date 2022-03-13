Here’s the list of pairings for the OHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio boy’s high school basketball postseason continues next weekend, with 16 teams playing in the state semifinals.

First we’ve got Division II and III Ohio games on Friday, March 18, with Division I and IV games taking place the following day. State championship games for all divisions are set to take place Sunday, March 20.

Six local schools have advanced to the state tournament, aka the Final Four, at the University of Dayton Arena including teams from Cleveland, Akron and beyond.

Tickets go on sale Monday and Tuesday for the semifinals, with championship game tickets going on sale when those are finished. Find all ticket information right here.

Take a look at the semifinal game pairings below, as offered directly from the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA):

Division III

No. 4 Columbus Africentric (23-5) vs. No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-2), Friday, 10:45 p.m.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (defending state champions) (16-9) vs. No. 9 Cincinnati Taft (17-8), Friday, 2 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 10:45 a.m.

Division II

No. 2 Kettering Archbishop Alter (25-2) vs. No. 1 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (defending state champions) (23-4), Friday, 5:15 p.m.

No. 8 Waverly (23-4) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (22-5), Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Division IV

No. 3 Richmond Heights (23-4) vs. No. 10 Berlin Hiland (23-4), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

No. 5 New Madison Tri-Village (25-3) vs. No. 3 Antwerp (28-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 5 Pickerington Central (24-2) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (21-5), Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

No. 1 Centerville (26-0) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (17-11), Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 8:30 p.m.