Here’s the Browns’ initial 53-man roster going into the 2021 season

**Related Video Above: Cleveland Browns fans get excited at preseason game**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following three winning preseason games, the Cleveland Browns have whittled down their roster to 53 players, the team announced Tuesday.

“Roster decisions are always a combination between the front office and the coaching staff making sure it’s not just the most talented 53, but the right 53 to serve the different roles we need on offense, defense and the kicking game throughout the season,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.

The team is down from 80 players and officially includes the following players:

Quarterbacks: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum

Running backs: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton

Fullbacks: Andy Janovich

Tight ends: Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Wide receivers: Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz

Offensive linemen: Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, James Hudson III, Michael Dunn, Nick Harris, Blake Hance, Chris Hubbard

Defensive linemen: Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley, Jordan Elliott, Malik McDowell, Tommy Togiai

Linebackers: Mack Wilson, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, Malcolm Smith, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Defensive backs: Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Ronnie Harrison Jr., John Johnson III, Troy Hill, Greg Newsome, M.J. Stewart, Grant Delpit, A.J. Green, Richard LeCounte III

Specialists: Jamie Gillan, Chase McLaughlin, Charley Hughlett

As seen above, all eight rookies obtained in the 2021 NFL Draft made the initial roster. However, Berry made clear that the roster is fluid.

“It’s the initial 53, it’s not necessarily the final 53,” Berry said in the statement. “There are certain injury situations, certain position groups where you are still juggling the dynamics over the course of the next several days.”

The Browns open the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 12.