Here’s the 2021 Browns season schedule

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns will find out real fast what kind of team they have this season. They open the season on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 pm in Kansas City against the Chiefs.

It’s a matchup of two big AFC contenders and a rematch of the playoff game last January, when Kansas City eliminated the upstart Browns. This will be a great test for the Browns defense, which added many new faces during free agency and the draft.

With the status of being one of the league’s more prominent teams, the Browns will see primetime football a few times this season.

After the opener on the road, the Browns return to FirstEnergy Stadium for two home games, Sept. 19 and 26, against the Texans and Bears. Both are 1 p.m. affairs.

Kevin Stefanski sees his old Vikings in Minnesota on Oct 3, and on October 10, the Browns visit the Los Angeles Chargers at their new palace, Sofi Stadium.

Three home games follow. Oct. 17 at 4:05 p.m. the Arizona Cardinals visit, followed by a Thursday night affair with the Denver Broncos on Oct. 21. On Sunday Oct. 31, the Browns play their first AFC North game, hosting Pittsburgh at 1 p.m.

Nov. 7 and 14 will see visits to the Bengals and Patriots. One week later on Nov. 21, the Browns will host the Lions at 1 p.m.

In an odd quirk of the schedule, the Browns will face the Ravens in back-to-back games. On Nov. 28, its primetime Sunday night in Baltimore. The next week is the Browns scheduled bye week, followed by a Dec. 12 home contest with the Ravens at 1 p.m.

Week 15 of the season is a visit by the Las Vegas Raiders. The game is listed as TBD either the 18 or 19.

Santa comes early on Dec. 25, but the Browns will look for presents under the tree when they visit the Packers at famed Lambeau Field on Christmas Day 4:30 p.m. on Fox.

🚨🚨 IT’S HERE! ⏲️ NO MORE WAITING! The 2021 Schedule is HERE! https://t.co/GVBJTjk9q4 >> View Now and and tune in to "Schedule Release '21" on NFL Network at 8 p.m. for a full breakdown. pic.twitter.com/4hLjlsEpuA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2021

Two divisional games round out the schedule when the Browns play a Monday Night Football affair Jan. 3 at 8:15 p.m. in Pittsburgh, followed by the final regular season game on Sunday, Jan. 9 when the Browns host the Bengals at 1 p.m.

Five games are going to be right here on Fox 8.

The excitement is building and before you know it, the Browns will be kicking off the season in Kansas City.