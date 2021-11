Here are the matchups for the Ohio state high school football championships

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio high school football postseason comes to a close this week, with 14 teams playing in the state championships.

First we’ve got Division II playing on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Division I, III and IV games on Friday, Dec. 3. Then Division V, VI and VII games take place Saturday, Dec. 4.

All games kick off at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Tickets can be found right here. Streaming for the games can also be found right here.

Take a look at the championship game pairings below, as offered directly from OHSAA:

Division II State Championship – Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-3) vs. No. 8 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-3)

Division IV State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.

No. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Youngstown Ursuline (11-3)

Division III State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Hamilton Badin (14-0) vs. No. 1 Chardon (15-0)

Division I State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Springfield (13-1) vs. No. 3 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1)

Division VII State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 Newark Catholic (14-1) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0)

Division VI State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Coldwater (13-2) vs. No. 8 Carey (14-1)

Division V State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Versailles (14-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0)