‘He was football’: John Madden dies at 85

Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2015. ‘All Madden’ documentary a labor of love for Fox Sports. Many gamers will be receiving the latest edition of the “Madden” video game for the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, some will even find out for the first time that the name behind the popular franchise was a successful coach and broadcaster. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

NEW YORK (WJW)– Football icon John Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 85, the NFL announced.

Madden worked his way up the Raiders organization before serving as the head coach from 1969 to 1978 with a Super Bowl win in 1976. He went on to be a commentator for CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC, but younger generations may associate his name mostly with the “Madden” video games.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

During his first season as head coach, the 32-year-old won AFL Coach of the Year honors and the AFL Western Division title with a record of 12-1-1. He never had a losing season.

A coaching legend. A broadcasting icon. Beloved by football fans everywhere.



Remembering John Madden. pic.twitter.com/6jbIl1kdZq — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Coach Madden. Few, if any, have had as great an impact on the sport of professional football on so many different levels as Coach Madden. He was first and foremost a coach. He was a coach on the field, a coach in the broadcast booth and a coach in life,” said Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

Others in the sports world quickly paid their respects to the legend.

Rest In Peace to the legend John Madden 🙏🏾 The game wouldn’t be the same without him. His legacy will live on forever. — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) December 29, 2021

Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden.



Statement » https://t.co/9Drm7UNvf6 pic.twitter.com/HA0GDGPN46 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones: “I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more.” pic.twitter.com/woRffvTwox — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021

When you think NFL football, you think John Madden.



RIP to a Legend. pic.twitter.com/8JYH7H9GKW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 29, 2021

There has never been a person more a part of your life and never physically in your life. John Madden was the man! RIP coach, commentator, legend pic.twitter.com/h7axywempA — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 29, 2021

John Madden was a coaching legend but was also a genius as a commentator



I can’t imagine how many people became NFL fans because he made it more entertaining



Thanksgiving as a child was even more fun thanks to his energy, creativity & love for the gamepic.twitter.com/hhIID8G0YB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 29, 2021