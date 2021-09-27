‘He had nightmares’: Former Cleveland player praises Browns defense, shares predictions for game against Vikings

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 26: Myles Garrett #95 and Ronnie Harrison #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate during the fourth quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns defense showed out Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears.

The Browns had 9 sacks against Bears’ rookie quarterback and former Buckeye Justin Fields.

“I’m sure he had nightmares last night.”

Former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning Monday to give his takes on the game, and what’s next for the team.

“Thankfully the defense played the way they played because offensively they got off to a slow start,” he shared.

The defense held Chicago to six first downs and 47 yards.

“This is a great defense,” Pruitt said but pointed out that the big plays they made were against a rookie quarterback who was put in after Bears starter Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury last week.

“The real test will be this Sunday,” he said about the defense.

The Browns will play in Minnesota for head coach Kevin Stefanski’s return to Minneapolis for the first time since he was their offensive coordinator.

But Pruitt says the Browns already have what they need to shut down the Vikings offense.

“If that defense keeps doing what they’re doing, they’ll keep the crowd out of the game,” he said.

“We’re on a roll.”

The Vikings got their first win of the season on Sunday against the Seahawks.

But Pruitt has no questions about how the game will end next Sunday.

“They’re going to beat the Vikings.”

Pruitt says the Browns are going to keep getting stronger in all areas with the return of Odell Beckham, Jr. and shortly after that, Jarvis Landry.

“We got something special coming down the road,” Pruitt said.

The Browns will play at Minnesota at 1 p.m. Sunday.