‘He feels 110%’: Emily Mayfield voices frustration after Baker’s positive COVID test keeps him from game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Monday is here and the Cleveland Browns’ COVID-19 tests did not come back the way fans and players were hoping for in time for the 5 p.m. game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Of 20-plus team members added to the reserve/COVID-19 list last week — including Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum and Jarvis Landry — only one player has been activated to play in the rescheduled game, safety John Johnson.

With both quarterbacks out, Nick Mullens is starting in the position for the Browns for the first time today. But it’s not just Mayfield who’s disappointed, his wife Emily Mayfield took to Instagram stories Monday to voice her thoughts:

“Super frustrating, since he feels 110%,” Mayfield said in her stories. “He did everything he could to get that negative test … but we can only control what’s within our control. And this isn’t one of those things.”

Still she made clear her and Baker wouldn’t miss watching the game.

“You better believe we’ll be cheering loud from our couch. Our guys can get it done!! Let’s show them what we’re made of and take that #1 spot in the AFC North,” she said.

The Browns announced these roster changes Monday following the test results:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):

S John Johnson III

Activated from practice squad as COVID/19 replacement (7):

CB Brian Allen

G Hjalte Froholdt

DE Joe Jackson

RB John Kelly

CB Herb Miller

S Jovante Moffatt

S Tedric Thompson

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is also out and Mike Priefer is taking his place for the game.

Emily had previously come to Baker’s side in her Instagram stories after a 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in October, saying Cleveland “fans” who were blaming him for the loss needed to wake up.