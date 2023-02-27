Editor’s note: Watch previously aired video above showing Jimmy Haslam’s statement in August after Deshaun Watson’s discipline settlement.

(WJW) — Sources say Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have bought a portion of the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN.

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry reportedly agreed to sell his portion of the team to the Haslams for a $3.5 billion valuation, a deal that’s still pending league approval, ESPN says.

According to ESPN, it’s set for the second-highest valuation ever for an NBA team falling short of the $4 billion Phoenix Suns purchase by Mat Ishbia from Robert Sarver that was completed earlier in February.

The Haslams purchased the Browns from Randy Lerner for a little over a billion dollars in 2012.