‘Harder than it should have been’: Browns have 8 wins for first time since 2007

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WJW) — Nick Chubb went over 100 yards on the ground again, and Jarvis Landry had his biggest game of the season today, as the Browns went to 8-3 on the year with a nail biting 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We made it harder than it should have been. That’s a good team over there,” said coach Kevin Stefanski.

Chubb ran the ball 19 times for 144 yards and one td. The Browns ran the ball for 210 yards overall.

Landry caught 8 passes for 143 yards as Baker Mayfield tossed touchdown passes to Landry and to Austin Hooper. Stefanski had high praise for Landry saying “When you talk about team guys, you have to mention Jarvis.”

The Browns took a 27-19 lead over Jacksonville, courtesy of a Chubb one yard run early in the fourth quarter. Then things got tense. Up by 8 points, the Browns had a chance to kick a field goal to take an 11 point lead but instead went for it. They were denied.

“I had faith in the play and the players in going for it”, said Stefanski. Jacksonville got the ball and scored a touchdown with a little over 2 minutes left. They elected to go for the two point conversion to tie the game, but Andrew Sendejo made sure that did not happen.

The Browns took a 17-13 first half lead. In that first half, the Jaguars veteran quarterback Mike Glennon, getting his first start in 3 years, threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Collin Johnson. Jacksonville’s two field goals added up to that 4 point deficit at the intermission.

With the win, the Browns are firmly in second place in the division at 8-3. It’s the first time they have reached eight wins since 2007.

