(AP/WJW) — Former Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love missed Miami’s team flight to Denver for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He had the best possible excuse.

Love and his wife, Kate Bock, became parents Saturday. Love flew to Denver on his own, arriving in time for the team’s film session and media responsibilities on Sunday.

Game 5 is Monday, with the Nuggets leading the Heat 3-1 in the series. Love plans to play.

“Definitely need to get some rest now, get some sleep,” Love said in Denver during the media session Sunday afternoon. “Everybody’s happy and healthy.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 11: Kate Bock (L) and NBA player Kevin Love attend The Players’ Tribune Hosts Players’ Night Out 2017 at The Beverly Hills Hotel on July 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Players’ Tribune )

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 08: Kate Bock and Kevin Love attend Day 4 of American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 08, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Carbone Beach)

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) shoots against the Denver Nuggets during the first half in Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP)

The Heat will try to become the second team in history to successfully rally from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. The other team to accomplish that of course was the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers.

After being dropped from the Cavs’ rotation, Love and the team finalized a contract buyout in February and the 34-year-old made moves to Miami, just like LeBron James before him. The Cavaliers did go on to make the playoffs for the first time in five years, but were unable to make it out of the first round.