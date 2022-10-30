CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are 5 weeks away from seeing Deshaun Watson take over at quarterback. But no matter how good Watson is, it’s not enough to overcome a team that is racking up penalties with questionable play calls and execution struggles for the offense, defense and special teams.
The Browns are coming into Week 8 in a crucial AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) with four straight losses.
The battle for Ohio is getting top billing on Monday Night Football. Can the Browns get a stop on a spiraling season?
Injury update:
Notable absences this week include TE David Njoku, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury; G Wyatt Teller (calf) and Denzel Ward who has been out several weeks with a concussion.
Several other questionable players for the Browns include: CB Greg Newsome (oblique), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), CB Greedy Williams (sick).
The Bengals are missing some power with WR Ja’Marr Chase, who is out with a hip injury, although the team hasn’t put him on injured reserve.
|Cleveland Browns
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Injury
|10/27/2022
|10/28/2022
|10/29/2022
|Status
|WR
|18
|D. Bell
|ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|G
|75
|J. Bitonio
|not injury related – rest
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|TE
|84
|P. Brown
|concussion, neck
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|TE
|88
|H. Bryant
|thumb
|Full
|Full
|Full
|DE
|90
|J. Clowney
|ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|T
|78
|J. Conklin
|not injury related – rest
|—
|DNP
|Full
|WR
|2
|A. Cooper
|not injury related – rest
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|DE
|95
|M. Garrett
|shoulder, biceps
|DNP
|DNP
|Full
|OL
|59
|J. Haeg
|concussion
|Limited
|Full
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|20
|G. Newsome
|oblique
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|TE
|85
|D. Njoku
|ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|28
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|G
|77
|W. Teller
|calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|21
|D. Ward
|concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|26
|G. Williams
|illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Injury
|10/27/2022
|10/28/2022
|10/29/2022
|Status
|CB
|20
|E. Apple
|hamstring
|Limited
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|WR
|1
|J. Chase
|hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|OT
|71
|L. Collins
|ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|DE
|93
|J. Gunter
|knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|DE
|91
|T. Hendrickson
|neck
|DNP
|DNP
|Full
|TE
|88
|H. Hurst
|groin/ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|WR
|17
|S. Morgan
|hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DT
|68
|J. Tupou
|calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|55
|L. Wilson
|shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
The Bengals are the reigning AFC champs. After a slow start to the season, things are looking up for Joe Burrow, who played one of the best games of his career last Sunday against the Falcons with 481 passing yards.
The Browns’ backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett had one of the better games of his career Sunday against the Ravens – with 22 of 27 passes for 258 yards. The offensive line allowed 5 sacks on Brissett.
Running back Kareem Hunt averaged .8 yards on 5 carries for four total yards against the Ravens.
“The Browns are very inconsistent, which is about the most consistent thing that they do,” former Browns running back Greg Pruitt told FOX 8.
According to The Football Database, the Browns are ranked 10th overall in the league for most penalties. That totals 45 penalties in 8 games, accounting for 357 lost yards. With that kind of performance, the team isn’t playing well enough to overcome any questionable calls from the referees.
That was the case against the Ravens when with 2:09 to go in the 4th quarter, officials called a false start on the Browns as they were lining up to kick a 56-yard field goal to tie the game at 23.
The flag pushed the Browns back to the 61-yard line in a kick that was blocked by the Ravens, prompting another game that went down to the wire with a loss.
According to the Associated Press, Browns players were yelling and screaming at each other after the game.
Other news of note, starting LB Jacob Phillips is likely out for the season with a pectoral injury. TE David Njoku could miss several weeks after spraining his ankle against the Ravens. TE Pharaoh Brown and Denzel Ward remain in concussion protocol. Ward has missed the last two games.
Kickoff is at FirstEnergy Stadium Monday, October 31, at 8:15 p.m.
The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 47 points.
The good news? After Monday night, the Browns get a Bye, to hopefully figure out how to put something together when they come back in Week 10 to play the Dolphins in Miami.