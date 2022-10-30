CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are 5 weeks away from seeing Deshaun Watson take over at quarterback. But no matter how good Watson is, it’s not enough to overcome a team that is racking up penalties with questionable play calls and execution struggles for the offense, defense and special teams.

The Browns are coming into Week 8 in a crucial AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) with four straight losses.

The battle for Ohio is getting top billing on Monday Night Football. Can the Browns get a stop on a spiraling season?

Injury update:

Notable absences this week include TE David Njoku, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury; G Wyatt Teller (calf) and Denzel Ward who has been out several weeks with a concussion.

Several other questionable players for the Browns include: CB Greg Newsome (oblique), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), CB Greedy Williams (sick).

The Bengals are missing some power with WR Ja’Marr Chase, who is out with a hip injury, although the team hasn’t put him on injured reserve.

Cleveland Browns Pos. No. Name Injury 10/27/2022 10/28/2022 10/29/2022 Status WR 18 D. Bell ankle Limited Full Full G 75 J. Bitonio not injury related – rest DNP Full Full TE 84 P. Brown concussion, neck DNP DNP Limited Questionable TE 88 H. Bryant thumb Full Full Full DE 90 J. Clowney ankle DNP Limited Limited T 78 J. Conklin not injury related – rest — DNP Full WR 2 A. Cooper not injury related – rest DNP Full Full DE 95 M. Garrett shoulder, biceps DNP DNP Full OL 59 J. Haeg concussion Limited Full DNP Out CB 20 G. Newsome oblique Limited Limited Limited Questionable TE 85 D. Njoku ankle DNP DNP DNP Out LB 28 J. Owusu-Koramoah knee DNP DNP DNP Questionable G 77 W. Teller calf DNP DNP DNP Out CB 21 D. Ward concussion DNP DNP DNP Out CB 26 G. Williams illness DNP DNP Limited Questionable Cincinnati Bengals Pos. No. Name Injury 10/27/2022 10/28/2022 10/29/2022 Status CB 20 E. Apple hamstring Limited DNP DNP Doubtful WR 1 J. Chase hip DNP DNP DNP Out OT 71 L. Collins ankle DNP Limited Full DE 93 J. Gunter knee Full Full Full DE 91 T. Hendrickson neck DNP DNP Full TE 88 H. Hurst groin/ankle Limited Limited Limited WR 17 S. Morgan hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out DT 68 J. Tupou calf DNP DNP DNP Out LB 55 L. Wilson shoulder Full Full Full

The Bengals are the reigning AFC champs. After a slow start to the season, things are looking up for Joe Burrow, who played one of the best games of his career last Sunday against the Falcons with 481 passing yards.

The Browns’ backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett had one of the better games of his career Sunday against the Ravens – with 22 of 27 passes for 258 yards. The offensive line allowed 5 sacks on Brissett.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 23: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns gets off a pass while being pressured by linebacker Odafe Oweh #99 of the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Running back Kareem Hunt averaged .8 yards on 5 carries for four total yards against the Ravens.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 23: Running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“The Browns are very inconsistent, which is about the most consistent thing that they do,” former Browns running back Greg Pruitt told FOX 8.

According to The Football Database, the Browns are ranked 10th overall in the league for most penalties. That totals 45 penalties in 8 games, accounting for 357 lost yards. With that kind of performance, the team isn’t playing well enough to overcome any questionable calls from the referees.

That was the case against the Ravens when with 2:09 to go in the 4th quarter, officials called a false start on the Browns as they were lining up to kick a 56-yard field goal to tie the game at 23.

The flag pushed the Browns back to the 61-yard line in a kick that was blocked by the Ravens, prompting another game that went down to the wire with a loss.

According to the Associated Press, Browns players were yelling and screaming at each other after the game.

Other news of note, starting LB Jacob Phillips is likely out for the season with a pectoral injury. TE David Njoku could miss several weeks after spraining his ankle against the Ravens. TE Pharaoh Brown and Denzel Ward remain in concussion protocol. Ward has missed the last two games.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 23: Tight end David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the game in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Kickoff is at FirstEnergy Stadium Monday, October 31, at 8:15 p.m.

The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 47 points.

The good news? After Monday night, the Browns get a Bye, to hopefully figure out how to put something together when they come back in Week 10 to play the Dolphins in Miami.