NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Calhoun snapped a seventh-inning tie with his first home run for the New York Yankees, who beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Tuesday night to stop a four-game slide.

Gerrit Cole settled down after a rocky start and rookie Anthony Volpe homered in the sixth to begin New York’s comeback from a two-run deficit.

Gleyber Torres followed with a double that chased impressive rookie Tanner Bibee. Anthony Rizzo’s single off James Karinchak tied it.

Before the sixth, New York had gone 50 innings without multiple extra-base hits.

With one out in the seventh, Calhoun lined an 0-2 curveball from Karinchak (0-4) to right field for his first major league home run since April 11 last year with Texas.

Volpe singled in the eighth and stole two bases before scoring on a two-out RBI single by DJ LeMahieu that made him 9 for 21 with runners in scoring position.

Calhoun started at designated hitter in place of Giancarlo Stanton, one of several regulars missing from an injury-depleted Yankees team that began the day last in the AL East. New York had dropped seven of nine, totaling only 10 runs during those seven defeats.

Center fielder Harrison Bader came off the injured list before the game and went 1 for 4 with a diving catch in his season debut.

New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe (11) slides past Cleveland Guardians’ Amed Rosario to steal second base during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Volpe also made a good play at shortstop in the top of the eighth on a bounced throw to second by Wandy Peralta.

Peralta (2-0) got two outs and Michael King worked 1 2/3 hitless innings for his second save, striking out three.

Cole struck out eight in six innings and remained unbeaten in seven starts this season with a 1.35 ERA. He pitched out of trouble in the first and second before allowing a run-scoring double to Josh Naylor and an RBI groundout to Andrés Giménez in the third.

The right-hander needed 69 pitches to get through the first three innings but threw only 39 over the next three.

Bibee took a two-hit shutout into the sixth and hasn’t walked a batter in either of his first two big league stars. He struck out five and was charged with two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: LHP Sam Hentges has been unable to make his rehab appearance with Triple-A Columbus because of consecutive rainouts Sunday and Tuesday. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said the club will try again Wednesday and if it doesn’t work out, Hentges will throw a simulated inning before coming off the injured list. The reliever has been sidelined since spring training with shoulder inflammation.

UP NEXT

Guardians ace Shane Bieber (2-1, 3.11 ERA) faces struggling right-hander Clarke Schmidt (0-3, 6.84) in the series finale Wednesday night.