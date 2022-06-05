BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer, Zach Plesac had eight strikeouts over six innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 to win their first series at Camden Yards since 2018.

Giménez staked Cleveland to a 3-0 lead with a first-inning drive off lefty Dean Kremer following a single and a walk. That proved to be enough of a cushion for Plesac and three relievers in a combined four-hitter.

Cleveland Guardians’ Amed Rosario, right, advances to second base on a wild pitch thrown by Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer (not shown) during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Guardians took two of three from the Orioles to move within a win of .500 for the first time since mid-May.

Ryan Mountcastle homered for the Orioles, who went hitless over the final four innings.

Next up for the Guardians? They’ll be taking on the Texas Rangers at home Monday.