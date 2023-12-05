CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians came out on top in the Major League Baseball’s Draft Lottery on Tuesday.

This will be the first time in franchise history that the Guardians will get the first pick in the MLB Draft. According to MLB, the team had a 2% chance of winning the first pick.

The last top five pick for Cleveland was back in 2013.

“Best stocking stuff ever?” the Guardians said in a tweet after winning the lottery.

The first five draft picks will be:

Cleveland Guardians Cincinnati Reds Colorado Rockies Oakland Athletics Chicago White Sox

Some of the names to know for that draft include Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz, West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt, Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana and Florida first baseman/left-handed pitcher Jac Caglianone.