CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Naylor snapped a ninth-inning tie with a pinch-hit single and the streaking Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 in the opener of a split doubleheader.

Steven Kwan had three hits and José Ramírez drove in two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies as Cleveland earned its fifth straight win.

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez, left, Amed Rosario, center, joke around with Chicago White Sox’s Yoan Moncada during a pitching change in the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Amed Rosario had two hits and two RBIs.

The Guardians improved to 8-9 in games during their major league-high nine doubleheaders. They began the day just 1 1/2 games back of Minnesota for the AL Central lead.